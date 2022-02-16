Ethiopia, Kenya Agree To Undertake Joint Operation Against Al-Shabab

By: FANABC

Ethiopia and Kenya have reiterated strong security cooperation to fight cross-border terrorism thereby ensuring peace and stability in the area.

The assertion came at a time when Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael received the third Inspector General of the Kenyan National Police Service Commission, Hilary Nzioki Mutyambai at his office and held discussion on issues of mutual concern.

The two agreed to launch joint operation against Al-Shabab and Shene groups to stop hostile activities by the two organizations.

It is stated on the occasion that the two countries will sign MoU for the joint operation within a month.

Inspector General Hilary Nzioki Mutyambai, for his part, said Ethiopia and Kenya agreed to enhance cooperation in exchange of information, adding that the MoU will enable the countries ensure cross-border peace and security.

