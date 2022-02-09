Taiwan President receives Somaliland delegation, praises bilateral ties

By:Staff writer

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen receives a high-level delegation from Somaliland on Wednesday. Horndiplomat reports

The delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Essa Kayd Mohamoud at the invitation of the Taiwanese government. He was accompanied by Somaliland’s Minister of Finance Saad Ali Shire, Minister of Planning and National Development Omar Ali Abdilahi, and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Saeed Sulub Mohamed.

During their visit, the delegation will meet with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu , Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua , Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-Chung , Coast Guard Administration Director-General Chou Mei-wu , and Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman James Huang as well paying visits to organizations, including the International Cooperation and Development Fund, CPC Corporation, and CECI Engineering Consultants, Inc., to discuss areas where the two countries can work together.

Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Somaliland Foreign Minister Esse Kayd said they welcomed “giant” Taiwanese companies to invest and trade with them.

“In the mining sector, Somaliland has huge potential for foreign investment, including hydrocarbon deposits, oil and gas, as well as coal, which can be easily explored,” he said.

