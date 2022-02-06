Somalia, Rwanda FMs sign deal to boost cooperation

By:Staff writer

Foreign ministers of Somalia and Rwanda on saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost bilateral cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Somalia Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali and his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, on Saturday.

The MoU is aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of politics, economy, trade, science, technology and cultural cooperation.

The signing of this new Memorandum of Understanding will form the basis of the deepening relationship between Somalia and Rwanda, which is based on the cooperation and interests of both people and the two friendly governments.

© Horn Diplomat 2022

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments