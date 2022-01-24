Somaliland FM Receives UK New Representative Lizzie Walker

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer
Somaliland minister of foreign affairs Dr. Isse Keyd today welcomed the UK new Head office in Somaliland Lizzie Walker at the Foreign Ministry in Hargeisa.
Lizzie Walker replaces Stuart Brown who has been a representative in Hargeisa since 2019.
“Really appreciate being welcomed by Minister of @somalilandmfa as the new Head of the British Office Hargeisa. Taking over from Stuart Brown, I look forward to working with @Morgan_FCDO and the team to continue to build on the close partnership between the UK and #Somaliland” British new representative in Somaliland Lizzie Walker said on Twitter
On 21 January, Horndiplomat reported the appointment of the new Representative to Somaliland Lizzie Walker.