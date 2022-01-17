UK parliament to debate on recognition of Somaliland

"The @somalilandmfa is aware of the adjournment debate on the 18th of January at the UK Parliament regarding #Somaliland recognition. The MFA urges Somalilanders in the UK to get in touch with their respective MPs" Says Somaliland Foreign Ministry. pic.twitter.com/MTKEYtJ79a

— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) January 16, 2022