UK parliament to debate on recognition of Somaliland

0
British MP's debating in the House of Commons, 13 January 2017 [UK Parliament/Flickr]
British MP's debating in the House of Commons, 13 January 2017 [UK Parliament/Flickr]
By: Staff writer
The British Parliament is scheduled to debate a motion on the recognition of republic of Somaliland on January 18.
The motion tabled by former  UK defense secretary Gavin Williamson follows growing calls in the UK for the recognition of Somaliland which declared independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991.
Somaliland Ministry of foreign ministry calls Somaliland community in Uk to contact their MPs and praised David Williamson.
“The Government of Somaliland is aware of the debate in the UK Parliament on the recognition of Somaliland on January 18, and we urge the people of Somaliland in the UK to contact their MPs, and we thank former British Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson,” the statement said.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.
© Horn Diplomat 2022

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply