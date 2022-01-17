UK parliament to debate on recognition of Somaliland

By: Staff writer
The British Parliament is scheduled to debate a motion on the recognition of republic of Somaliland on January 18.
The motion tabled by former UK defense secretary Gavin Williamson follows growing calls in the UK for the recognition of Somaliland which declared independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991.
Somaliland Ministry of foreign ministry calls Somaliland community in Uk to contact their MPs and praised David Williamson.
“The Government of Somaliland is aware of the debate in the UK Parliament on the recognition of Somaliland on January 18, and we urge the people of Somaliland in the UK to contact their MPs, and we thank former British Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson,” the statement said.
"The @somalilandmfa is aware of the adjournment debate on the 18th of January at the UK Parliament regarding #Somaliland recognition. The MFA urges Somalilanders in the UK to get in touch with their respective MPs" Says Somaliland Foreign Ministry. pic.twitter.com/MTKEYtJ79a
— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) January 16, 2022