Somaliland President to pay official visit to Ethiopia

By: Mohamed Duale

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi will pay an official visit to Ethiopia on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

President bihi is scheduled to arrive upon the invitation of Ethiopia Prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Somaliland government announced on Monday.

Somaliland information ministry said the Somaliland and Ethiopia leaders will discuss further strengthening bilateral ties between two countries.

Somaliland foreign minister Dr. Isse Keyd shakes hand with Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussein
Meanwhile, the Somaliland delegation led by the Foreign Minister, Dr. Issa Kayd, was received tonight by the Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussein in Addis Ababa ahead of the President’s visit

 

