EU Welcomes Somaliland Supreme court decision on Political Parties Law

The European Union on Sunday hailed a recent decision by the Somaliland Supreme court to ruled that political associations were to open within the time set for it by Law No. 14/2011.

The EU Ambassador to Somalia Tiina Intelmanneh hailed the Supreme court decision and reiterated their commitment to support the Somaliland democratization process

“Important decision of @SLSupremeCourt on Political Parties Law. EU committed to support democratization and urges stakeholders to agree on next steps for timely elections.” EU Ambassador Tiina Intelmann said on twitter

The Court endorsed proposed amendments to the Law which suggested that which associations will emerge as the three national parties for the next years will be decided through direct, nationwide elections to be held by the National Electoral Commission.

