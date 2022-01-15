Somaliland, Ethiopia’s Somali region Police chiefs hold bilateral meeting

Somaliland Police Force Commander Brigadier General Mohamed Aden Saqadhi met with Ethiopia’s Somali regional state Police Commander Brigadier General Mohamed Ali Hassan in the border town wajale.
The two commanders discussed strengthening the cooperation between the two forces and security cooperation between the two governments.
According to Somaliland state-run media Horntribune, the meeting between the two Commanders was accompanied by Commander Saqadhi, the Chief of Police Operations, while the Ethiopian Somali Regional State commander was accompanied by the Ethiopian Ambassador to Somaliland and the Deputy Commander.