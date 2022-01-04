Kenya reports 2,402 new Covid-19 cases, total hits 302,134

Kenya health ministry on Tuesday reported 2,402 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 302,134.
The new cases were derived from a sample size of 10,638 tested in the last 24 hours.
In health ministry also announced 7 new fatalities, taking the country’s total number of virus-related deaths to 5,401.
“As of January 3rd 2022, a total of 10,220,981 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,910,320 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,270,594. Another 22,134 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 17,933 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.7%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Ministry of health statement