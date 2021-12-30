UK calls on Somalia to address electoral concerns, avoid violence

UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford has called on Somali leaders to conclude the electoral process and avoid violence.
“I just spoke to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to reiterate UK support for an urgent NCC meeting to address electoral concerns and secure a swift, credible outcome. All parties must refrain from provocative actions and avoid violence “Vicky Ford said on Twitter
This call come two days later when Somalia’s president said he had suspended the prime minister for suspected corruption, a move the prime minister described as a coup attempt, escalating a power struggle between the two leaders.
