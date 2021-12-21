SONYO hosts youth-led initiatives on technology and employment opportunities that are discussed to understand market trends, especially in the areas of technology.
Somaliland youth organization SONYO Umbrella executive director, Mr Abdihamid Omer underlined the importance of the meeting “This youth-led initiative on technology and employment is organized by SONYO in partnership with Save the Children. The aim behind the event is for youth to understand market trends, especially in the areas of technology.”Abdihamid said
“The event will give an opportunity for successful youth members who have pioneered entrepreneurship in creating employment opportunities for themselves, to share their experience. There will be discussions to illuminate and craft youth knowledge on technological opportunities for success so that they can also employ these lessons to enhance their chances of employment.”Abdihamid added
Abdirashid aided the Director general of Somaliland ministry of sports has praised youth-led initiatives on technology and employment opportunities
:“As MOYS, we are gracious to attend this youth-led initiatives on technology and employment opportunities, technology is the most industry with great benefits in comparison to other industries globally. Technology facilitates employment opportunities for all age groups, including; that of Dhaweeye where many youth are employed, e-businesses which are able now to deliver their products right at your home, and the more other opportunities of monetizing YouTube, Facebook, etc. However, due to the rising use of social media, youth ought to be attentive towards the use of social media outlets ensuring that they concentrate the safe and positive aspects.” Abdirashid aided , Director general of ministry of sports
Meanwhile, the director general of Somaliland ministry of technology Yusuf warsame Hassan and Save the children representative Abdilatif Mohamed Ismail has promised it committed to empowering youth with technological knowledge.
: “As the ministry of technology, we are very pleased to see how our young people remain very interested in attaining technological skills. Technology is on the rise globally and offering opportunities without limitations to masses of people. Not only technology offers employment opportunities, but it also transforms people from being employment seekers to employment creators. We remain committed to empowering youth with technological knowledge having established Somaliland Innovation Zone where dozens of young people have benefitted so far” director general of Somaliland ministry of technology Yusuf warsame Hassan said.
“Save the Children commits in close partnership with SONYO as a youth-led and youth-focused organization in the areas of employment promotion and equipping youth with the skills & knowledge in demand at the market. Many things have been said about technology, but the message that I want to put across is the safe use of social media, ensuring that youth focus on the positive and profitable aspects.” Save the children representative Abdilatif Mohamed Ismail
Finally, a panel discussion followed where panelists have discussed issues concerning the challenges and opportunities in the technology.
“Information is very powerful in the way ahead as a young person who aims to get his space in the entrepreneurship market. As we know, technology has been a solution to many problems that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused, facilitating technology-oriented business to get a successful leap in the market.” Youth associations
“As a young entrepreneur, I have founded a digital promotion company known as KOBCIYE together with fellow youth friends in 2019. KOBCIYE is now a thriving business and we were able to contribute our skills in the digital promotion industry. This is the advice I always give youth; do not wait for others in order for your life to be better, act now start small and eventually, you will meet your goals” Kobciye founder
” Succeeding as a young person is of great ease with the technology in proportion to other industries. Technology doesn’t only offer employment opportunities, but it also opportunities to get your skills the exposure they need to sell. Focusing on the positive and profitable aspects of technology and social media, will have both short-term and long-term benefits. Concentrate on getting yourself equipped with the skills for monetizing social media, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, etc. Keep moving forward, and start where you stand” Farah Dayahwerar
“Somaliland Innovation Zone is an established institition that aims to facilitate technological entreprenuership for creating job opportunities for young people. The institute envisions to transform the technological capacities to accelerate national growth. We plan to kick off investment opportunities for financing tech-oriented business in partnership with Taiwan.” Somaliland INNOVATION
” Technology is all about facilitation of services, and its benefits evolve around the needs for facilitation. As Golis University, we provide skill-based teaching services for our students. Moreover, we have established connections to serve as test centers for globally known examinations” Awil
“The biggest challenges we faced as a growing digital promotion business were the limited number of professionals in the digital promotion industry. Also, the context produced obstackles in relation to convincing business owners to go virtual by connecting with customers online.” Kobciye digital