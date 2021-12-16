Turkey’s aid agency installs greenhouse at university in Somaliland

By:MEMO

Turkey’s state-run aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has established a greenhouse at the University of Hargeisa in Somaliland.

The opening ceremony, Monday, was attended by the Minister of Agriculture of Somaliland, Mohamed Haji Osman Jama, Turkish Consulate officials and TIKA coordinator for Somalia Ilhami Turus, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The head of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Hargeisa thanked Turkey, saying “it is a great development for the agriculture facility, and students will benefit from the greenhouse.”

Hargeisa University is the first to have a greenhouse in Somaliland which will benefit students studying agriculture by getting training.

With this project, agriculture and food will significantly improve in Somaliland, thanks to the students who receive this applied greenhouse training and the farmers will become more productive Turus said.

TIKA was also requested to provide aid to people facing water shortages and drought in the region.

The Agency implements sustainable projects to contribute to employment, education, social and cultural activities and the lives of people all over the world.

“In this sense, as TIKA, we will continue to carry out projects for the benefit of society in Somaliland,” Turus said.

On Sunday, with Turkey’s help, Somalia’s first lady launched a campaign to support people with disabilities in the East African country.

