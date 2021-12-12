U.S. Congressional Staffers Visit to Somaliland

By:Staff writer

A United States Congressional Staff delegation is due to arrive in the Republic of Somaliland tomorrow, Monday, 13 December.

The US delegation is scheduled to meet with members of Somaliland’s government, along with a bevy of Somaliland’s civil societies, education, health, and conservation institutions. The planned itinerary for the trip includes a visit to Berbera’s port and recently renovated airport, amongst other strategic locations Somaliland Chronicle has opted not to disclose.

U.S Congressional staffers, generally responsible for working with the individual members of Congress or committees they are assigned to, are also charged with formulating major policy positions at the technical level. Their reports and due diligence are used as the evidence which informs and drives the U.S. government’s posture and policies on global issues. Their visit to Somaliland may mark another turning point in the U.S. government’s engagement with Somaliland, and signal American interest in reassessing their interests in the Horn region. According to Somalilandchroncile

