Fly Dubai to restart flights to Somaliland from December 18

By:Staff writer
Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai will restart flights to Hargeisa, Somaliland, from December 18, following a temporary suspension due to operational reasons.
The Dubai-based airline will operate a three-times-weekly service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA).
“We look forward to working closely with the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority and other regulatory authorities to provide a convenient option for travel to Dubai and beyond with a three-times-weekly service,” said an airline spokesperson in a statement.