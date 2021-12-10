HRC Condemns the Arbitrary Detention of comedian Sayidka Barakaysan

Press-Release

Human Rights Center condemns the arbitrary arrest of the comedian Idiris Sa’eed Mohamed, also known (Sayidka Barakaysan). On December 2, 2021, Idiris Sa’eed Mohamed, has been arrested by the Somaliland police. His arrest comes after a mock portrayal of the president; he was detained without warrant and due process of law. He brought to the court on 5 December 2021, and was remanded in to seven days as his family informed to us.

In addition to that, on December 6, 2021, Mohamoud Mohamed Haji Ibrahim, got arrested in Burao after he published Facebook post criticizing the Somaliland ministry of interior.

Article 25(1), in particular states that “No person shall be deprived of his liberty except in accordance with the law.” On the other hand, article 32(1) grants citizens the right to express opinions orally, visually, artistically or any other way.

Moreover, Article 25(2) of the Somaliland Constitution dictates that “No person may be arrested, searched, or detained, except when caught in flagrante delicto, or on the issue of a reasoned arrest warrant by a competent judge”.

Somaliland government should respect and adhere to the laws governing the country accordingly, and specifically to the Constitution of Somaliland. We call on the government of Somaliland to release the detainees immediately, stop arbitrary detentions and respect the freedom of expression enshrined in the constitution.

Yasmin Omar Haji Mohamoud

The Chairperson of Human Rights Centre, Somaliland

Twitter: @hrcsomaliland

