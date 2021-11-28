Taiwan cooperates with NGO Step30 to fund the water project in Hargeisa

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland cooperates with Taiwanese NGO Step30 to fund the water project Hargeisa Water Agency. Yu-Jen, Yang, Chairman of Step30, and Mohamed Ali Daarood, General Director of Hargeisa Water Agency, signed the MOU to drill borehole and supply pipes and other accessories and witnessed by Ambassador Allen C. LOU of the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland and Honourable Omer Ali Abdillahi of Minister of Planning and Development of on 28th November 2021.
Step30 International Ministries is known for donating used shoes to African children struggling for sand jiggers on their bare foot and drilling of borehole projects in East Africa countries such as Kenya and Uganda in recent years Step30’s aim is to provide clean water for East African communities. Step30 staff came to Somaliland to survey the local water resources situation and visit the Hargeisa Water Agency in last August. Since the water shortage problem is serious in Hargeisa and humanitarian care is no boundary, Step30 decides to sponsor the water project in Hargeisa to help more people to obtain clean water. Step30 Chairman Yang mentioned that except the said borehole drilling, Step30 is also scheduled to work with Taiwanese Government to share efficient ways for utilizing water resources.
Ambassador LOU said that President Muse Bihi Abdi expressed the importance and urgency of water shortage in the previous meeting. It is delighted to see the joint efforts is bearing fruits today. Taiwan Government will continue to integrate NGOs’ resources to Somaliland to deepen and widen bilateral cooperation to benefit the people directly based on the mutual-assistances-for-mutual benefits spirit.