Somaliland President inaugurates newly-rebuilt of Berbera Intl Airport

Somaliland President muse bihi Abdi cuts the ribbon on the newly-rebuilt of Berbera International Airport, the second in the country after the Egal International Airport.

The president of the Republic of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi stated that Berbera International Airport is turned into a civilian symbolizing a new commercial gateway for the nation.

“Today, we inaugurate one of the largest airports in Africa, we thank the Emirates government for their serious investments in Berbera international airport and infrastructure and equipment to ensure that the airport meets international standards and the new infrastructure being put in place to make it one of the most modern aviation facilities in the continent,” Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi

The Berbera airport was initially built by the Soviet Union in the 1970s, with a 4km runway, one of the longest in Africa. It was rented by Nasa during the 1980s as an emergency landing site for the Space Shuttle until 1991 when the government of former President of Somalia Siad Barre collapsed.

With the Somaliland government’s vision to turn Berbera city into an economic hub, there grew a need to rebuild the airport to serve the needs of both local and international investors and tourists at the same time.

The opening of the airport will add to the growing status of Berbera which has already been boosted by the brand new Berbera Seaport, the four-lane highway under construction linking the town to the Ethiopian border through the capital Hargeisa and the planned construction of the multi-million Berbera Economic Free Zone.

