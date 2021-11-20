Saudi Arabia announces reopening of embassy in Somalia

0
Saudi Arabia announces reopening of embassy in Somalia
By: Xinhua
 Saudi Arabia announced on Friday the reopening of its embassy in Somalia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry applauded the efforts of the Somali government to facilitate the procedures of reopening the embassy in its capital Mogadishu.
Saudi Arabia looks forward to promoting cooperation with Somalia for the common interests of the people of the two countries, said the ministry.
A Saudi delegation visited Somalia in June to discuss steps to reopen the embassy.
Saudi Arabia shut down its embassy in 1991 following disturbances and civil war in Somalia

