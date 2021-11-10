Food and nutrition security resilience programme in Somaliland: Baseline report

Source:FAO

This report acts as a baseline for the Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme (FNS-REPRO) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), a four-year programme of USD 28 million funded by the Government of the Netherlands. This programme contributes directly to the operationalization of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2417 by addressing the “cause-effect” relationship between conflict and food insecurity in Somaliland, Sudan (Darfur) and South Sudan. The programme, which became operational in October 2019, is designed to foster peace and food security at scale through a multi-year livelihood- and resilience-based approach. The FNS-REPRO component in Somaliland focuses on developing the feed and fodder value chain, through a food systems approach.

The purpose of the study is to collect baseline values for identified project indicators, which will be tracked over time and used to establish the impact of the project. In addition, it identifies and documents lessons learned that will facilitate the continuous realignment of the current project’s theory of change and assist in defining and designing similar future food security projects in Somaliland as well as in other parts of the world with similar contexts. The baseline study was structured around the project indicators that can be measured at household level as well as indicators that will be used to estimate household resilience capacity. Estimation of the household resilience capacity is done using the FAO RIMA-II tool. Overall, the study employed a panel design with both intervention and comparison households.

The current baseline survey focused on Sool and Sanaag regions. Data was collected from a total of 1 026 households, 816 treatment households and 210 control households. The survey was conducted in two phases – in the first phase data were collected from 655 households in February 2020, while in the second phase an additional 371 households were surveyed in October 2020.

Look here the report: Food and nutrition security resilience programme in Somaliland: Baseline report

