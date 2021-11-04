The accomplishment of Taiwan’s “African Project”: To build the business platform with East African markets through Taiwan Expo 2021 in Somaliland

Press-release by Taiwan Representative office in Somaliland

To take the advantage of the completion of the Berber Seaport Phase I Project, Berbera International Airport, Berbera Economic Zone, Berbera Corridor, and AfcFTA took effect from 1st January 2021, The Taiwan Representative Office accordingly holds the Taiwan Expo 2021 in Somaliland on November 4th to 5th .

Taiwan Expo 2021 in Somaliland focuses on areas including agricultural and fishery processed products, bio-medical, auto parts, green energy (to address the COP26’s climate change issues), ICT, ocean freight and air freight logistics, coffee export to Asia, etc. This is an effort to promote Taiwanese quality products through Somaliland to East African markets and to establish B-2-B relationship and business platform between Taiwan and East Africa.

In the event, seminars focus on “The investment and trade opportunities in Somaliland”, “How to do business with Taiwan “, ” Fishery and Green Energy Opportunities in Somaliland ” are co-hosted by The Taiwan Representative Office, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Somaliland Ministries.

Moreover, the Importers & Exporters Association of Taipei (IEAT) signs an Agreement of Mutual Cooperation with the Somaliland Chamber of Commerce, Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Association and Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) to further build business links through the visual meetings.

Business knows no borders. Facing the post-pandemic era, Taiwan will continue to play an important international economic and trade role, and to deepen economic and trade cooperation with the Africa countries.

