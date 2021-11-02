U.S Donates 1,552,590 Doses Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Ethiopia 

The Embassy of the United States in Ethiopia announced the arrival of 1,552,590 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which the U.S is sharing with Ethiopia through COVAX.

This new donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines provided to Ethiopia by the U.S. to around four million doses since July 2021.

“We are honored to announce this additional donation of life-saving COVID-19 vaccine to the Ethiopian people. With this donation, the United States has shared around four million doses with Ethiopia so far. Our aim is to save lives and reduce suffering. As Ethiopia’s closest partner in public health, we continue to stand with you against this devastating pandemic,” said Ambassador Geeta Pasi.

