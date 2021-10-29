The Leader of Opposition party Waddani Hersi Ali Haji Hassan announced his candidacy for chairman of the party .
“I am here to announce that I will stand for the chairmanship of Waddani in the upcoming GA convention on the 15th and 16th of November. I believe I have what it takes to lead the party: requisite educational credentials and experience. I believe it is the right time that the party chose the right position for this position which, I believe, I fit. I, also, believe that I am the right person that can lead the party to a higher, stronger leave leading to a win in the upcoming presidential elections,” he stated at a press conference he held.
Hirsi Ali submitted his application and other required documents supporting his candidacy to the committee organizing the convention.
Who’s Hersi?
Hersi Ali H Hassan was born in 1966, He finished his primary to high school about 1987 in Somalia and He immediately joined SNM struggle Movement. After the war he returned to education and studied in Somaliland, India and the UK where he studied different area in ICT, Management and post graduate in Leading innovation and change. He started his career at Dahabshiil Group, first from the Remittance Department to the CEO of Somtel International, which is now one of the leading telecommunications companies in the Horn of Africa. While working with Dahabshiil, he was selected as the Deputy Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, a position he held for 1 year before fully joining politics.
He played a key role in Kulmiye’s landslide victory in the 2010 presidential election, but it is no surprise that President Silanyo appointed him as Chief of Cabinet when he took office in 2010 and Once again, President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud Silanyo appointed Hersi as Minister of the Presidency in 2011. In 2015 he resigned from the post, and 2016, he joined the opposition WADDANI Party and was elected Party Leader, a position he still holds today. He is the author of the books; Miyiga illaa Madaxtooyada and Hodanka baahan iyo Himiladayda that have had a profound impact on Somali society.
