Taiwan donates oxygen generators to Somaliland to fight together against COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to spread globally to threaten people’s lives and cause massive economic losses. In order to assist Somaliland to increase its related capability to combat this pandemic, Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland represents the Taiwan Government to donate Taiwanese-made oxygen generators to the Ministry of Health Development of the Republic of Somaliland on 3rd October 2021.
Taiwan has been side by side with Somaliland to combat COVID-19 by sharing various Taiwanese-made high quality medical supplies including masks, PPE, antigen rapid tests, PCR machines and reagents and many others since the outbreak of COVID-19. Taiwan will continue to share the medical resources and work together with Somaliland to combat COVID-19. “Taiwan can help” and “Taiwan is helping” are not only slogans, they also show the brotherly friendship between Taiwan and Somaliland.
Viruses know no borders and no one is safe until everyone is. No country can remain on the sidelines and should be all integrated to the international community to fight against this pandemic which threatens all mankind. Taiwan is willing and ready to contribute and share more with international community. The G7 foreign ministers, government leaders or high-level officials of diplomatic allies as well as Japan, Sweden, Canada, Belgium, and the United States have publicly expressed their rock-solid support for Taiwan to participate in the related international activities. Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland would also like to express the heartfelt gratitude to Somaliland Government’s support in this regard.
The core principles of “Taiwan Model” of cooperation are based on “mutual assistance and mutual benefits” (MAMB). Taiwan and Somaliland are together to shape this new WIN-WIN cooperation model.