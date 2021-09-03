Somaliland President receives visiting Ethiopian State Minister

Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi on Friday received Ethiopian State Minister political Affairs Redwan Hussien accompanied by Ethiopian Ambassador to Somaliland, Amb Said Mohamed, at his residence at the Presidential palace.

The two sides discussed security and immigration issues at border areas and ways to strengthen the cultural exchanges and enhance people-to-people relations to the next level.

Ambassador Redwan arrived yesterday in Somaliland for a two-day official visit.

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland, H.E. Liban Yusuf, Ethiopian Consul-General in Somaliland, Seid Muhumed, and diplomats warmly welcomed Ambassador Redwan upon his arrival at Egal International Airport.

During the discussion with the Somaliland Acting Foreign Minister, the two sides deliberated ways to resume immigration services by respecting Covid19 Protocols at the Wajale border

The State Minister met higher officials of Somaliland and visited the Berbera port corridor yesterday.

During his discussion with the Governor of Sahil Region, Ahmed Osman and the Mayor of Berbera, Abdishakur Mohamud, Ambassador Redwan noted the potential of Somaliland as a destination for Ethiopian Export products.

He said Ethiopia needs to maximize these economic ties to the highest level by expanding engagements in investment, tourism while utilizing the Berbera port corridor.

