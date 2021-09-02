Ethiopia state minister of foreign affairs arrives in Hargeisa for Official Working Visit

By: MoDuale

Ethiopia’s state minister of foreign affairs Redwan Hussein has arrived in Hargeisa for an official working visit.

Upon arrival at the Hargeisa Egal International Airport, he was received by Somaliland Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Liban Yousuf Osman

Arrived at Hargeisa Egal Airport this morning. I am grateful for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to me by my brother Liban pic.twitter.com/b1J4wnKcp5 — Redwan Hussien (@RedwanHussien) September 2, 2021

During his visit, The Ethiopian state minister of foreign affairs is expected to meet with the Somaliland president muse bihi Abdi and other government officials.

