Over 7,000 schools damaged by Tigray war: Ethiopia minister

By: BBC AFRICA

The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has forced more than 1.42 million students out of school and damaged more than 7,000 schools, the country’s education minister says.

Getahun Mekuria said neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions had also been affected as the fighting had spread to these regions:

Already, hundreds of schools in Amhara and Afar had been vandalised in the fighting of the past few months, he said.

A great deal of infrastructure in the region has been damaged in the 10-month war.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions of others displaced with hundreds of thousands of others requiring humanitarian assistance.

