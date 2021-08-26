Morocco rejects Algeria’s reasons for severing ties

By:BBC AFRICA

Morocco has rejected reasons put forward by Algeria in its decision to sever diplomatic relations with its North African neighbour.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra announced his country’s decision on Tuesday to cut all ties with Morocco for “hostile acts”.

Algiers accused its neighbour of providing support to members of the MAK separatist movement, which is fighting for self-determination in the Kabylie region of Algeria.

MAK is believed to have started forest fires in Algeria, and is also accused of involvement in the killing of a man mistaken for an arsonist.

In response, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Morocco rejects this unjustified decision. The pretext is fallacious and absurd.

“The Moroccan kingdom will however remain a credible and loyal to the Algerian people and will continue to act with wisdom.”

The Algerian foreign ministry had previously summoned the Moroccan ambassador over remarks the Moroccan envoy to the UN had made backing the separatist movement in Algeria.

Rabat has not provided a response to Algiers questions. This is believed to have exacerbated the row between the two countries and led to Algeria severing all ties.

Morocco has also been accused of using Israeli technology to spy on journalists and foreign officials, including Algerian military and political leaders. The Moroccan government denies this.

The already fractious relations between Algeria and Morocco over Western Sahara has worsened recently with Rabat re-establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.