Op-Ed: Tips to Cultivate Better Reading Habit

Introduction

I would like to share with students and those who are interested in reading this article, which will greatly benefit the present and future life. Before I look “Tips to Cultivate Better Reading Habit” in detail. I must say a word or more about the term definition of reading. Firstly, reading is a skill, which enables us to get a massage, also reading skill is the ability to understand information presented in written form. Reading increases the level of personal understanding. Just as the body needs food and drink the mind needs to read. People who read are much order than others. They have a history and ideas from people hundreds of years ago and they leave a good history and thoughts for the people behind them with good writing.

In the past, Somalis were an illiterate society communicating with each other through oral way. They were far from literate and instead of Allah gave them the gift creativity. The importance of recitation was given by Allah almighty to choose the thirty verses of the Koran as the first word “Iqra” which our Prophet (peace be upon him) was commanded to recite.

As this topic is very broad, I will explaining the benefits of reading, barriers and how person can make habit of better reading strategy.

The Importance of Reading

Reading expands mind: for starter, reading helps to expand the mind and give us more ideas. Reading has proven to keep our mind young, healthy and sharp, with studies showing that the reading can even help prevent Alzheimer ’s disease. In addition, reading develops the imagination and allows us to dream and think in ways that would have never been able before. Reading allows for creative thinking: another one of the many reasons why reading is important is that allows for creative thinking. Reading can inspire you when you are feeling bored, or down or in run it etc. it can help give you that every needed pick-me-up without having to search too far for it. Reading helps get the creative side of your brain thinking. Increases knowledge: books enable you to have a glimpse into cultures, traditions, arts, history, and other several subjects and aspects of life. You get an amazing amount of knowledge and information from books. Reading helps improve concentration: if you are still unconvinced or unsure about the importance of reading or feel as though it is not beneficial for you personally, then it is important to note that reading actually helps your interest. Reading can train our mind how to focus properly, which is invaluable on nearly everything we do on daily basis-whether it be as we study or even in our careers and in our mind personal relationships. Reading is fundamental to functioning in today’s society Reading can give a greater perspective: reading allows for a greater perspective on the world and on others. Reading can take us outside of your closed-off bubble, allowing us to see a different view on the global, one outside of our own. Reading is chance to live another live without even leaving your home. It will transport our imagination to [laces we have never been before, and perhaps never ever knew existed. Reading makes less gullible and leads truth. Reading can provide a sense of belonging. It makes you think before you think: reading help you to make wise decision before actions. You see light in the dark. Reading helps your vocabulary: reading can help improve your vocabulary. Saying new words out loud helps you better recall them and pick them up, making these new words part of your own daily vocabulary. Those with a higher vocabulary are considered to be more intelligent, and are often taken more seriously in a work setting, which can open up better career opportunities. Reduce stress: reading a good book takes you in a new world and helps you relieve your day to day stress. It has several positive effects on your mind, body and soul. It stimulates your brain muscles and keeps your mind healthy and strong.

Barriers of Reading

Poor understanding of meaning statement. Lack of motivation. Inability to understand how the information fits together in meaningful way. Size of book. Proper light, ventilation and access. Lack of concentration. Lack of determination and impatience. Weak vocabulary and language Low economic status Malfunction of visual Speed of reading

How to Cultivate Better Reading

Choose the right environment: the right reading environment should fit with your learning style. The right spot will increase your focus and concentration. Consider four factors; Atmosphere: Is there sufficient lighting? Do you have a comfortable chair? Distractions: Is there enough quiet? Have you muted or turned off your phone?

Location: Is this spot convenient to things you need?

Schedule: Have you given yourself enough time to complete reading and assignments? Decide on the purpose of your reading: the reason why are you reading has impact on how you read. Some students they read only the required textbooks, in order to be able to set for the achievement routine exams. Scan your reading before you begin Take notes on your reading: if you want to be a read to understand something on deeper level, like studying textbook it helps to read more actively. Keep a notebook out and make notes in important thinks you notice as you can. Also, circle key terms or underline important parts of sentence. Read as often as you can Read in portions: long, complex reading can be digestible by breaking it up into pieces. Shorten segments will help you retain information also help you build confidence in understanding a complex subjects. Read out load: this can improve your reading skills because it makes you be involved with in text in two ways;

With your ears, as you listen to others.

Reading out loud is also key if you are trying to practice pronunciation

Expand your vocabulary Track your progress: keep records like a list of books or article you’ve gone though and how many minutes you read each day. Seeing how much you’ve accomplished over time can encourage you to keep making progress. Make a list: it will be easier to maintain your reading habit if you plenty of interesting books to read. Fit some amount of time daily, exclusively for reading and over a period of time iw will become a practice. Always carry a book: Cultivate a positive attitude towards reading: the more you read the more love you develop towards reading. Read fun and compelling books: Set high goal: Review what you’re reading by summarizing Join a book club: being be part of reading group gives you some energetic and accountability for your reading. Join groups that read books that you know would be interesting. Don’t try to understand 100% of the text: it is not always necessary to understand everything in the text, what’s most important is to grasp the main ideas that the author is trying to convey. When reading, pause every few paragraphs (or any time you feel confused) and think about what the author is trying to say, summarize it, and put in your words to clarify the idea. Limit daily time spent on social media Find recommendations based on best books: ask friends, teachers, academicians, experts, etc., if they’ve suggestion on the best books advising you. By my side I recommend to read this books if you can and get chance;

Thinking fast and slow by Daniel Kaneman

Zero to One by Peter Thiel

Good to great by James C. Collins

How to win friends and influence people by Dale Carnegie

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiysaki

Deep work by Cal Newport

Start with Why by Simon Sinek

The magic Thinking of Big by David Schwart

48 Laws of Power by Robert Greece and so on.

Overall, it is safe to stay that reading can change your life for the better. Reading is a very good habit that one needs to develop in life. Good books can inform you, enlighten you and lead you in the right direction. There is no better companion than a good book. Reading is important because it is good for your overall well-being. Once you start reading, you experience a whole new world, when you start loving the habit of reading you eventually get addicted to it. It’s important to read as least one book for a few minutes each day to stretch the brain muscles for healthy functioning. The example table below is a strategic plan that allows the high school student to manage his / her lessons.

Example Schedule of Reading

Sat Sun Mon Tues Wed Thru Morning 5:30 – 6:30 Pm Bio Hist Geo Math Chem Hist Afternoon 4:30 – 6:00 Maths Tar Eng Bio Phy Geo Evening 7:00 – 9:00 Eng Phy Ara Hist Math Tar Midnight 2:00 – 4:00 Chem Ara Phy Chem Geo Bio

