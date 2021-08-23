10 years of Turkey, Somalia friendship furthers tangible progress in several fields

By: HORNDIPLOMAT
the Turkish government organised a massive ceremony in Mogadishu, coupled with an experts’ conference to mark ten years since Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured Somalia, then at the heart of a brutal humanitarian crisis.
Most of the government revenue comes from the Mogadishu airport and port, which Turkey contributed greatly to reviving, according to Somalia Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Beileh. “President @RTErdogan’s historic visit to Mogadishu ten years ago today, has been a source of inspiration for the whole world and raised Somalia‘s hopes,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a tweet. “We will continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Somalia.”
Turkish-Somali relations have experienced great success over the years and as part of their strategy of cooperation, Turkey has trained nearly one-third of the Somali military forces. In addition to military cooperation, the two countries also partner on health, education and other initiatives. Turkey’s vast aid effort at the height of the 2011 famine endeared it to many Somali people, and it has continued to pour in aid, much of it from private companies. Turkey has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and has provided Somalis with scholarships to study in Turkey. Somalia was also the first country where the Maarif Foundation successfully made its foray, in a bid to replace schools once operated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).
The foundation was created in cooperation with the Ministry of National Education to provide educational services abroad and now runs schools that used to belong to FETÖ, the terrorist group behind the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.