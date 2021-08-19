Education ministers of Somaliland, Kenya agree to enhance cooperation

By:Staff writer

Education ministers of Somaliland Ahmed Mohamed dirie and Kenya George Magoha exchanged views on further enhancing cooperation in education.

Somaliland deputy representatives in Kenya Sharmarke gelleh, Director of Somaliland ministry of education Ahmed Abokor and other education ministries attended the meeting.

Somaliland is home to the largest number of Kenyans living and working in the Horn of Africa region. The Kenyans in Somaliland work in the education industry as teachers and lecturers, in the hotel industry, while others are working as doctors and nurses and in the Information Technology sector.

