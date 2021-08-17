“We celebrate together 1st anniversary of the establishment of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland and Taiwan Scholarships awarding ceremony”
Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland held the celebration of the 1st anniversary of the establishment and the Taiwan Scholarships awarding ceremony on 17th August 2021. Ambassador Allen C. Lou, Representative of Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland hosted the celebration. Abdirahman Abdallahi Ismail Saylici, Vice President, Liban Yusuf Osman, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and International Cooperation with other Somaliland dignitaries from Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Telecommunication & Technology, Education & Science and National Commission for Higher Education…etc. jointly attended the event and witnessed the milestone of cooperative relations between Taiwan and Somaliland. The Scholarships’ recipients and their family also invited to share the joy.
“On August 17, 2020, the Taiwan Representative Office was established in Hargeisa. This marked a milestone in relations between our two nations. Accordingly, our cooperation has deepened in many areas.”Ambassador Allen C. Lou, Representative of Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland said
Ambassador Allen C. Lou continues “We are pleased to have implemented numerous cooperation in areas that are fundamental to national development, such as agriculture, healthcare, ICT, energy, business, etc. We are confident that the mutually beneficial and friendly ties between Taiwan and Somaliland will be further deepened.”Ambassador Allen C. Lou
“I would also like to highlight another important area of our cooperation, that is education. Taiwan is helping Somaliland young talents building dreams through education as the USA did for Taiwan several decades ago. We believe that once the Somaliland young talents are equipped with big wings, the sky is their limits. In today’s celebrations, I am happy to see that 20 young talents have been awarded for the Taiwan Government Scholarships (Taiwan Scholarship and Taiwan ICDF Scholarship). As the African proverb says” If you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate a family (nation). I am also happy to see today there are four female young talents to be awarded Taiwan Scholarships to study in Taiwan. Most of them study medicine and medical management.”Ambassador Allen C. Lou added
Today’s celebration focused on dual accomplishments:
Firstly, to witness the initial achievements in the cooperation of Healthcare, Agriculture, ICT and Democratic Development (2021 Somaliland Parliamentary and Local Government elections), Taiwan has delivered “ Taiwan Model” together Somaliland partners to benefit both nations in such a short time.
Secondly, Taiwan is helping Somaliland to foster human capital development. It is believed that once the Somaliland young talents are equipped with big wings, the sky is their limit. Taiwan is helping Somaliland young talents building dreams through education as the USA did for Taiwan several decades ago.
