Ethiopia’s prime minister to pay official visit to Turkey

Ethiopia’s prime minister will pay an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
Abiy Ahmed is scheduled to arrive in the country upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s Communications Directorate announced on Tuesday.
The visit is of particular importance as it will take place on the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the statement added.
During the visit, the two sides will review their bilateral ties and discuss steps that can be taken to improve cooperation between them. They will also exchange views on current regional and international developments.