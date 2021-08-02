Somalia: Sen. Ilyas Ali Hasan reacts to South West Senate election

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer
Somalia’s South West state president Abdiasis Lafta Gareen has released candidates for the first five senate seats leaving out two key opposition senators who served in the 10th parliament.
Senator Ilyas Ali Hassan has strongly raised the issue of the Unjust Actions of The South West Administration.
“It was an honour for me to serve, to the best of my ability, the Somali people in general, and the people of the South West in particular. My people elected me four years ago with 91 votes, the highest vote for a Senator in Somalia.”Senator Ilyas Said
“During my tenure, I believe that I did all in my power for my country and my people and I defended everything I saw as the interest of the nation and the region I represented, but this undoubtedly bothered the oppressors, who always put their own interests ahead of the nation and their constituencies.”
Ilyas Hassan is a prominent member of the Himilo party led by former president Sheikh Sharif Ahmed, He Promised to Stand for the democracy, sovereignty and development of Somalia
“Somalia is divided into clans and regions and I was elected to the Upper House to represent a region as well as a clan but everyone is well aware of what transpired lately I thank the Somali people in general, and the people of the Southwest in particular who reacted strongly to the unjust actions of the South West Administration. Finally, I promise the people of Somalia and the people of the South West that we will stand up for the democracy, sovereignty and development of Somalia.” Ilyas Hassan Added
Meanwhile, Lawmakers in South West State elected the first five senators, following Jubaland, which elected its senators last Thursday.
The following is a list of senators elected today and their respective sub-clans:
1. Aden Abdinasir Mohamed- Hadamo sub-clan, Mirifle Clan
2. Ayan Adam Abdullahi- Hariin sub-clan, Mirifle Clan
3. Senator Zamzam Ibrahim Ali- Hariin sub-clan, Mirifle clan
4. Dr. Hussein Mohamed Dahir-Yeeladle sub-clan, Mirifle Clan
5. Mohamud Abdinur Garabey- Geeladle sub-clan, Mirifle Clan