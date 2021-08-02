Somalia rejects AU to Intervene in Kenya-Somalia Maritime Dispute

Somalia Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamoud insists the federal government will not accept the AU or “anyone else” to intervene in the maritime dispute between Somalia and Kenya.
Somalia foreign minister told Voa senior journalist Harun maruf he says “all that remains is the decision of the International Court of Justice sometime this year, Relations with Kenya improving, he said
Meanwhile, the Somali Minister of foreign affairs Mohamed Abdirizak has confirmed the opening of The Embassies of Somalia and Kenya.
On May 13, Somalia has rejected the appointment of former Ghanaian President John Mahama as African Union’s (AU) special envoy to help mediate its political impasse with Kenya.
Somalia argues that the former Head of State has “extensive links” with Kenya, and has written to AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat notifying him that Somalia will no longer support Mr Mahama in his new role.