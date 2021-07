DP World and Somaliland opened a new container terminal at Berbera Port, with work under way to further expand the terminal’s capacity and develop it into a major regional trade hub serving the Horn of Africa.

The newly opened container terminal increases the port’s container capacity from current 150,000 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) to 500,000 TEUs annually.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

