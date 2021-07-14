Somaliland: CPA Condemns the Rape of Hinda Omar Abdi in Hargeisa

The Center for Policy Analysis (CPA) strongly condemns the horrendous rape of Hinda Omar Abdi that resulted in her death.
The incident happened in Mohamed Moge district of Hargeisa after she boarded a public bus from her brother’s house to her residence on Wednesday night, 7th July 2021, and was buried on Monday 12th July 2021, as her family confirmed.
The increasing Rape cases against women and children in Somaliland have serious consequences for the victims, families, women, and the Somaliland country in general. Therefore, preventing rape against women and girls will save lives and avoid chaos, instability, and women suffering and strengthen peace.
As we send Hinda’s family and friends and Somaliland citizens our deepest condolences; CPA is also urging the Somaliland police, the criminal investigation department (C.I.D), the prosecutor’s office, and the relevant government institutions to take immediate action, and give Hinda and her family the justice she deserves.
We call the justice stakeholders and the judiciary department to implement the rape Act signed by the Somaliland president in 2018 to punish the rape offenders and end the rape.
We call the Somaliland president, H.E Muse Bihi Abdi, to lead the combat against rape and violence against women and girls.