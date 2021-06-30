Ethiopia-Djibouti establish Joint Committee to expedite plantation of 9 million tree seedlings

Press- release By Ethiopiamfa Ethiopia and Djibouti have established a Joint Coordinating Committee in Djibouti today (June 30) to expedite the successful implementation of the plantation of one million tree seedlings In Djibouti.

Ethiopia has pledged to provide one billion tree seedlings to the Neighboring countries in its belief that climate change and desertification in the region demands Regional solutions.

Ambassador Mohammed Hassen, Deputy Head of the Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti, noted that the Green Legacy Initiative would ensure development mobilizing resources at all levels.

The Deputy Head of Mission added, this year, the Government of Ethiopia has prepared seedlings nurtured and cultivated in an ecologically adaptable environment to the climate of the receiving countries like Djibouti.

He added that such initiatives would give impetus to the ever-growing relations between the two countries by engendering sustainable economic integration.

Presentations were made on the objectives & regional components of the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), achievements witnessed so far, the benefits Djibouti could garner from the initiative, the planting date, the species type and the number of seedlings they want to plant, preparation of the planting site to the transportation and planting of the tree seedlings as well as mobilization of manpower.

Commending the Ethiopian government for the noble cause, the Djiboutian side has expressed its deep-seated interest to effectively implement the initiative.

The newly created committee stressed the need to make periodic meetings for its effective implementation.