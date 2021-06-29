African Union welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Tigray region

Press-Release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the declaration on Monday 28 June 2021 of a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the Tigray region by the Federal Government of Ethiopia as a right step towards the resolution of the conflict. The Chairperson calls on the Ethiopian authorities to work towards a comprehensive and all-encompassing permanent ceasefire to pave the way for sustainable peace in Tigray.

In this regard, the Chairperson calls for the end of all hostilities and calls on all parties to uphold their responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and guarantee safe access for humanitarian actors to render crucial services to the affected populations in the region.

The Chairperson further calls for a political solution to the conflict in the Tigray region. The Chairperson reaffirms the continued readiness of the African Union to support all Ethiopian efforts in the pursuit of peace and stability in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments