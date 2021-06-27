Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Djibouti president on Independence Day

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulation to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president good health and happiness and the government and people of Djibouti further progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, too sent a cable of congratulation to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

The Crown Prince wished the president good health and happiness and the government and people of Djibouti further progress and prosperity. — SPA

