Taiwan Congratulates Somaliland on 61st anniversary of independence

The President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Dr Tsai Ing-wen has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and People of the Republic of Somaliland on the occasion commemorating the 61st Independence Anniversary.
in her message to Somaliland counterpart, Muse BIhi Abdi, President Dr Tsai Ing-wen extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Somaliland on behalf of the Government and People of Taiwan.
“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), it is a pleasure to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious occasion of the 61st anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Somaliland.”
Taiwan President applauds Somaliland’s recent free and fair election, she also promised Taiwan would stand to further strengthen friendly ties between Somaliland and Taiwan
“I avail myself of this opportunity to further congratulate you on the successful parliamentary and local elections held on May 31. Free and fair elections are a testament to Somaliland’s commitment to democracy. Taiwan stands with Somaliland and seeks to further strengthen our friendly ties for the benefit of our peoples, Please accept, Your Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration, as well as my best wishes for your personal well-being and the continued prosperity of your distinguished nation.”Taiwan’s President stated in her congratulatory letter.