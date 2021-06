By: MoDuale

A high-level Ethiopian government delegation led by Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, arrived in Berbera, Somaliland.

The Ethiopian finance minister accompanied by Ethiopian Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges Bekele and the President of the Somali Regional State Mustapha muhumed omer.

Upon arrival in Berbera, the delegation was received by Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi and other Somaliland officials.

