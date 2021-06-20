Press Release

“Love from Taiwan” – Taiwan provides 560 tons of quality rice to Somaliland to mitigate the impact caused by drought

Ambassador Allen C. Lou of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland hands over 560 tons of quality rice to Chairman Faisal Ali Sh. Mohamed of Natural Disaster Preparedness & Food Reserve Authority (ADFOR) on 20th June 2021.

Taiwan noted NADFOR issued a letter on 8th April 2021 to call on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian assistance particularly food to the Somaliland people in need to fight against the drought. Realizing the threats faced by Somaliland, Taiwan initiated to donate 560 tons of quality rice, almost double than donated in 2020, to the Somaliland Government to allocate to the needy families to mitigate the impact. It is hoped that at least 18,666 families can be benefited.

Besides the humanitarian aids, Taiwan and Somaliland also commenced development cooperation in the fields of Healthcare, Agriculture, ICT and Education, etc. It is believed the said cooperation which incarnates the spirit of the “Taiwan Model” will benefit Somaliland people directly.

