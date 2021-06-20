Somalia and Ethiopia Sign trade agreement to swap Fish for khat

Ethiopia and Somalia have signed a trade agreement to swap Fish for khat, The Agreement would see Mogadishu export fish to Addis Ababa.
Ethiopian Ambassador to Somalia, Abdulfatah Abdullahi Hassan and Somalia’s Minister of Fisheries, Abdizaz Hajj Bashir flagged off the 5000 ton of fish on Sunday.
It is to be recalled that Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia signed a trilateral agreement for multifaceted cooperation in 2018.
The trade pact signed between Somalia and Ethiopia will create development projects, economic resources and trade in these commodities.
Last week, Somalia federal government ministers and a group of Ethiopian and Turkish businessmen toured the ancient Warsheikh district in the Middle Shabelle region, exploring investment and trade opportunities for fish. according to Dalsanfm