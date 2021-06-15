AfricaNewsSomalia Ten soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack at military base in Mogadishu June 15, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By:Horndiplomat staff A suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district Tuesday morning killing at least ten soldiers and injuring ten others. Sources said the bomber detonated his suicide vest during a morning parade causing death and injuries in its wake. It was not immediately if the bomber was part of the trainees or if he had separately managed to sneak into the training camp. More to follow. Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments