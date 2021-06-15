Ten soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack at military base in Mogadishu

Ten soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack at military base in Mogadishu
By:Horndiplomat staff
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district Tuesday morning killing at least ten soldiers and injuring ten others.
Sources said the bomber detonated his suicide vest during a morning parade causing death and injuries in its wake.
It was not immediately if the bomber was part of the trainees or if he had separately managed to sneak into the training camp.
