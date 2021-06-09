Ethiopia, Russia Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Security Service

Ethiopian and Russian security services have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in areas of security and other sectors.

according to ethiopia state-run media fana, Temesgen Tiruneh, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia today held a discussion with the Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin on bilateral issues.

Temesgen said after the meeting that they had a discussion on how to strengthen cooperation in order to deal with the current challenges in Ethiopia.

According to him, cooperation with Russia will also add energy Ethiopia’s efforts to build an independent and professional security service institution.

Ambassador Yevgeny Terekhin for his part said Russia will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Ethiopia in various sectors, particularly in the areas of security service.

The two sides also exchanged views on how to work together to promote technology transfer, capacity building and information exchange, among others.

