Taiwan Congratulates Somaliland’s 30th anniversary of sovereignty day

In a congratulatory letter addressed to President Muse Bihi Abdi, President Tsai extended “on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan). it gives me great pleasure to convey my warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of the 30th anniversary of sovereignty day of the Republic of Somaliland.”
“I understand you have decided to call off celebrations of this significant anniversary. I applaud the wise choice to protect your people from Cvoid-19 and I am confident that Somaliland, under your leadership, will continue to prosper in the years to come.”Taiwan’s President stated in her congratulatory letter.
President Tsai also wishes smooth running the forthcoming Somaliland parliamentary and local elections
” i hereby extend my wishes for the smooth running of the parliamentary and local elections on May 31. I am confident that the elections will again be fair and open, in testament to Somaliland’s flourishing sovereignty and democracy.” President Tsai added