Taiwan Congratulates Somaliland’s 30th anniversary of sovereignty day

By: Horndiplomat staff writer

Somaliland marks 30 years since regained Independence from Somalia 18 may 1991. President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Dr. Tsai Ing-wen has extended best wishes and congratulations to the Government and people of the Federation for achieving another independent milestone.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to President Muse Bihi Abdi, President Tsai extended “on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan). it gives me great pleasure to convey my warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of the 30th anniversary of sovereignty day of the Republic of Somaliland.”

“I understand you have decided to call off celebrations of this significant anniversary. I applaud the wise choice to protect your people from Cvoid-19 and I am confident that Somaliland, under your leadership, will continue to prosper in the years to come.”Taiwan’s President stated in her congratulatory letter.