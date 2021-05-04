Qatar-Amir Sends Written Message to President of Somalia

By:Qatar news agency

the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, pertaining to the bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and promoting them, in addition to the recent political developments in Somalia, and the importance of achieving the national reconciliation in order to realize the stability of the country.

The message was handed over by the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, when HE the Somali President met him in Mogadishu. (QNA)

