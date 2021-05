By: Staff writer

A High-Level delegation from Qatar led by Qatar ’s Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani Arrived in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland .

The President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi received in his office qatari delegation led by Qatar special envoy of the foreign minister of the state of Qatar Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani. President Bihi and the Qatari Delegation discussed brotherly ties between the two countries. President Bihi briefed the Envoy over the country’s strides and potential prospects for reaching new heights. © Horn Diplomat 2021

