US ‘deeply concerned’ over violence in Mogadishu

By: Staff writer

The US voiced concern on Sunday Fighting has broken out in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, between different sections of the security forces.

“The United States is gravely concerned by the violent clashes yesterday in Mogadishu. We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to resolve their differences peacefully. ” State Department statement.

Washington urges Somali leaders to reach on consensus to resolve the electoral impasse

“Dialogue and consensus are the only ways to resolve the electoral impasse, and we urge parties to resume negotiations at once to arrive at an agreed way forward for immediate elections. As the Secretary has stated previously, the United States is prepared to consider all available tools, including sanctions and visa restrictions, to respond to efforts to undermine peace and stability in Somalia.” added

