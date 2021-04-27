UN chief voices concern over armed clashes in Mogadishu

By: Staff writer

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Monday voiced deep concern over the recent armed clashes in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, Said his spokesman

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the recent armed clashes in Mogadishu. He reiterates his call for all Somali stakeholders to refrain from further violence and resolve their differences through dialogue and compromise” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement

Guterres urged all Somali stakeholders to resume negotiations immediately and forge an agreement based on the September 17, 2020, electoral model and Baidao technical committee proposals, said the statement

“The Secretary-General urges all Somali stakeholders to resume negotiations immediately and forge an agreement based on the 17 September Electoral Model and Baidoa proposals.” said the statement

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments